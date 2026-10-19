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Tiger Shroff shooting: Police arrests 2 suspects from train in Rajasthan's Kota

Tiger Shroff shooting: Police arrests 2 suspects from train in Rajasthan's Kota

After the attack, the suspects allegedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali. Preliminary intelligence indicated that they later travelled through Gujarat before reaching Rajasthan.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 1:59 PM IST
Tiger Shroff shooting: Police arrests 2 suspects from train in Rajasthan's Kota Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said strict action would be taken against those responsible and assured full support to the investigation.

Two men have been arrested and a 17-year-old boy detained in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, police said. The suspects were caught at Kota railway station while allegedly fleeing by train after Sunday evening's attack, India Today reported.

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The action was carried out on Monday morning in a joint operation involving Mumbai Police, Rajasthan Police, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and railway police, according to officials. Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam confirmed the arrests and said the suspects were being questioned.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Phool Singh and Rehan, both from Haryana, while the detained juvenile is a resident of Bihar. Police sources identified Rehan as an 18-year-old from Sonipat and the other accused as 22-year-old Ritik, originally from Begusarai in Bihar.

What happened In Mumbai

The firing took place near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, when Shroff was reportedly returning by car after playing football. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries.

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Mumbai's Juhu Police registered a case against three unidentified persons on charges including attempted murder and conspiracy, along with offences under the Arms Act. Police have not publicly confirmed who fired the shots.

MUST READ: Firing at Tiger Shroff: CM Fadnavis orders strict action, 15 Mumbai Police teams probe attack

How police tracked them

After the attack, the suspects allegedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali. Preliminary intelligence indicated that they later travelled through Gujarat before reaching Rajasthan.

Mumbai Police formed 15 special teams to trace the accused. They were eventually apprehended at Kota railway station while travelling on a train from Mumbai towards Delhi.

Gang Link Under Probe

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Investigators are examining a possible connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post. The post purportedly named Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu as those behind the shooting, though police have not verified the claim.

Police sources also said the three suspects allegedly received ₹50,000 collectively in advance for carrying out the attack. Investigators are trying to establish each person's role, including whether all three were directly involved in the firing.

DON'T MISS: ‘Dadagiri Mumbai Me Nahi Chalegi’: Eknath Shinde meets Tiger shroff after Juhu firing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said strict action would be taken against those responsible and assured full support to the investigation.

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 1:59 PM IST
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