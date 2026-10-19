Tiger Shroff shooting: Police arrests 2 suspects from train in Rajasthan's Kota

The two arrested accused have been identified as Phool Singh and Rehan, both from Haryana, while the detained juvenile is a resident of Bihar. Police sources identified Rehan as an 18-year-old from Sonipat and the other accused as 22-year-old Ritik, originally from Begusarai in Bihar.

What happened In Mumbai

The firing took place near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, when Shroff was reportedly returning by car after playing football. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries.

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Mumbai's Juhu Police registered a case against three unidentified persons on charges including attempted murder and conspiracy, along with offences under the Arms Act. Police have not publicly confirmed who fired the shots.

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How police tracked them

After the attack, the suspects allegedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali. Preliminary intelligence indicated that they later travelled through Gujarat before reaching Rajasthan.

Mumbai Police formed 15 special teams to trace the accused. They were eventually apprehended at Kota railway station while travelling on a train from Mumbai towards Delhi.

Gang Link Under Probe

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Investigators are examining a possible connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post. The post purportedly named Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu as those behind the shooting, though police have not verified the claim.

Police sources also said the three suspects allegedly received ₹50,000 collectively in advance for carrying out the attack. Investigators are trying to establish each person's role, including whether all three were directly involved in the firing.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said strict action would be taken against those responsible and assured full support to the investigation.