Business Today
Man sets himself on fire near Parliament; rushed to the hospital

Delhi Police and the forensic team officials have reached the spot and an investigation is underway. The man is yet to be identified and the motive is yet to be ascertained. 

A man set himself on fire near Parliament on Wednesday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital as he had suffered severe burns. Petrol was discovered at the site.

A man has tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire near Parliament, he has been taken to RML hospital, said Delhi Police. 

PARLIAMENT WINTER SESSION

The Parliament Winter Session concluded last week, marked by debates and political discord. The session saw the introduction of two landmark bills on simultaneous elections. However, proceedings were marred by political animosity over alleged comments regarding B R Ambedkar.

The Lok Sabha's productivity during the Winter Session was reported at nearly 58 per cent, significantly lower than previous sessions. Rajya Sabha's productivity stood at 40.03 per cent, with the House functioning effectively for just over 43 hours. In his concluding remarks, Dhankhar urged parties to overcome political differences and restore the dignity of parliamentary discourse.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attributed the low productivity to continuous protests by the opposition, particularly the Congress. 

Published on: Dec 25, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
