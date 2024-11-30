Man throws liquid on Arvind Kejriwal during Delhi padyatra, suspect being questioned

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced an unexpected attack during a padyatra in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar today when a man threw water at him.

Visuals show the AAP chief stunned as his security personnel and supporters subdued the man, who was later identified as Ashok Jha.

Police detained Jha and are questioning him about the incident.

#WATCH | A person tried to throw a liquid on former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.



The person was later held by his security staff. pic.twitter.com/9c9MhzLEzj — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj immediately pointed fingers at the BJP, alleging a collapse in law and order under central rule. "Law and order have collapsed in Delhi, and the central government and the Home Minister are not doing anything," Bharadwaj told ANI.

The BJP was quick to hit back, accusing Kejriwal of staging the incident. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed the attack as a political ploy. “Every political strategy of Kejriwal has failed. Now, he’s returning to his old tricks like being slapped or ink being thrown at him. He should clarify what new game he has started today,” Kapoor said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party questioned the state of safety in the national capital. "If a former Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi, what will happen to the common man?" the party wrote on X, blaming the BJP-led central government for the alleged lawlessness.

Kapoor urged Delhi Police to thoroughly investigate the incident, reiterating that the BJP does not condone threats or violence in politics.

With assembly elections in Delhi looming, the incident has escalated into a political blame game, highlighting tensions between the AAP and BJP.