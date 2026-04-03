Mangaluru vs Bengaluru: Why India’s ‘Silicon Beach’ is attracting IT firms and talent

For decades, Bengaluru has been synonymous with India’s technology boom, earning the title of the country’s Silicon Valley. But mounting infrastructure stress, rising costs, and quality-of-life concerns are now pushing both companies and professionals to look beyond the city. Increasingly, that shift is pointing toward Mangaluru -- now being dubbed India’s “Silicon Beach”.

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Investment banker Sarthak Ahuja, in a recent LinkedIn post, highlighted this shift, noting that professionals are increasingly moving out of Bengaluru as Mangaluru gains traction. He pointed out that the city’s growth is being driven by a surge in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), including R&D units set up by multinational firms such as Bose Corporation, supported by government incentives like up to 40% reimbursement on R&D spending.

Bengaluru vs Mangaluru

Bengaluru’s challenges are becoming harder to ignore. Rapid urbanisation has led to severe traffic congestion, water shortages, and soaring real estate prices, with key IT corridors nearing saturation. While demand for tech talent remains strong, the city’s infrastructure is struggling to keep pace.

In contrast, Mangaluru is emerging as a high-efficiency, lower-cost alternative. The coastal city’s IT ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with employee numbers expected to grow from around 20,000 today to nearly 200,000 over the next eight years. IT revenues have already surged from ₹3,200 crore to nearly ₹5,000 crore in just two years, reflecting strong momentum.

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Ahuja emphasised that the boom is not driven by incentives alone. Office rentals in Mangaluru are roughly 30% lower than in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, while employee attrition is significantly lower—reportedly up to 80% compared to major metros. The region also produces nearly 10,000 engineering graduates annually across 25 colleges, strengthening its reputation as a reliable talent hub.

Cost of living

Cost of living further tilts the balance. A 2BHK apartment in Mangaluru typically costs between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore, while monthly expenses for a family are estimated at ₹80,000–₹90,000. In comparison, similar lifestyles can cost around ₹1.3 lakh in Bengaluru and up to ₹2 lakh in Mumbai. Lower rents, affordable schooling, and reduced daily expenses make the city especially attractive for mid-level professionals.

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15-minute city

Quality of life is another major differentiator. Often described as a “15-minute city,” Mangaluru offers minimal traffic congestion, shorter commute times, and better road conditions. This ease of mobility, combined with its coastal setting and proximity to the Western Ghats, enhances livability across income levels.

Government support

Government support has also played a critical role. Karnataka’s policy framework includes incentives such as 50% rent reimbursement, 100% electricity duty waiver for five years, property tax rebates, and subsidies on telecom expenses, in addition to R&D-linked benefits. These measures are encouraging both startups and global firms to expand operations in the region.

Ahuja noted that the Karnataka Govt is offering incentives to move to Mangalore.

"The government is offering 50% reimbursement of your rent up to Rs 2 crores, 100% waiver on electricity duty for 5 years, 40% reimbursement of your R&D expenses of up to Rs 50 crores (and capital incentive for R&D spends on developing AI, quantum computing, blockchain, AI/ML), 30% reimbursement on Property Tax for 3 years, 25% waiver on telephone and internet bills up to Rs 12 lakhs," Ahuja said.

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Reverse migration

The region also has a strong legacy of talent. Prominent global figures such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Nokia chief Rajiv Suri, and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna trace their roots to institutions in Mangaluru and Udupi. However, for years, a large share of graduates migrated to cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad—or even overseas—in search of better opportunities.

That trend is now reversing. Infosys has scaled up its Mangaluru operations to around 5,000 employees, while at least eight companies in the region have crossed the 1,000-employee mark. A growing number of professionals and industry leaders are returning, signalling renewed confidence in the region’s economic and technological potential.

In short, while Bengaluru continues to dominate in scale, funding access, and global visibility, Mangaluru is carving out a distinct niche. It offers a compelling combination of lower costs, stable talent, and superior quality of life. As India’s tech growth decentralises, Mangaluru’s rise as the “Silicon Beach” signals a broader shift—one where efficiency and livability are becoming just as important as scale.