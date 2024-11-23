Mankhurd Shivajinagar Assembly Election Results 2024: Abu Azmi retains citadel, Nawab malik loses by a margin of 39,279 votes

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi retained his stronghold over Mankhurd Shivajinagar by securing win with a margin of 12,753 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

The constituency has been a stronghold of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi despite strong competition from various political parties. It is a part of the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency.

The notable contender against Azmi, Nawab Malik of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP lost by a margin of 39,279 votes and managed to poll in 15,501 votes only.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Azmi won the seat by a significant margin of 69,036 votes. In the 2014 elections, he again scored a win with a margin of 41,720 votes.

This time the battle for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is primarily between three key candidates: Abu Asim Azmi, the three-term MLA from the Samajwadi Party, and Suresh Patil of Shiv Sena and NCP’s Nawab Malik.

Malik is in the race despite pushback from the BJP. Malik, a former minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, was arrested in 2022 in a case initially registered by the NIA. He was granted bail on medical grounds in July this year. Malik had joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP following the party’s split, despite objections from ally BJP.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency has 3,34,136 voters.

Azmi won by a considerable margin in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, defeating his nearest rival Vithal Govind Lokare of the then undivided Shiv Sena by a margin of 25,601 votes. In the 2014 and 2009 polls too, Azmi emerged victorious from the constituency.