Sakoli Assembly Election Results 2024: Nana Patole retains his citadel against BJP's Avinash Brahmankar

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole managed to hold on to his citadel by a slim margin of 208 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Avinash Brahmankar. Patole secured 96,795 votes whereas Brahmankar has bagged 96,587 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Sakoli Assembly constituency in Bhandara district is among the high-profile seats in the 2024 Assembly election in Maharashtra. As many as 13 candidates are in the fray for the Sakoli seat in the 2024 Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

This time, there is a tense poll battle between state Congress president Nana Patole and Avinash Brahmankar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Patole first secured a win from the seat in 2009 on a BJP ticket. Thereafter, he was nominated by the saffron party from the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and defeated former Union minister Praful Patel.

He parted ways with BJP in 2017 over the farmer’s issue and participated in the agitation for farmers’ rights before his exit. Patole joined Congress and was named the state president of Maharashtra.

In 2019, BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly election with 105 of the 288 seats while Shiv Sena (undivided) secured 56 seats. Congress and NCP got 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Dr Prashant Yadavrao Padole won from Bhandara - Gondiya Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 37380 votes by defeating Sunil Baburao Mendhe of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Patole won the seat with a margin of 6,240 votes (2.75%). He was polled 95,208 votes and defeated BJP candidate Parinay Ramesh Fuke, who got 88,968 votes.

The Sakoli Assembly constituency has a rich electoral history. Congress and BJP have traditionally been strong contenders in the seat, with Congress maintaining a lead in earlier years.

In the 2019 election, Sakoli recorded 226,671 registered voters with a near-equal split of 114,744 male voters and 111,927 female voters.