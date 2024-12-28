Manmohan Singh memorial: Govt yields to Congress demand for space with midnight move

The government late Friday agreed to the Congress's request to allocate space for a memorial to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday. A state funeral will be held on Saturday, marking the end of a dramatic day of back-and-forth over the final resting place of one of India’s most respected leaders.

Related Articles

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed the decision in a midnight statement, hours after Congress accused the government of neglecting its request. "This morning, the government received a formal request from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to allocate space for a memorial for Dr. Manmohan Singh," the statement read. "Following a Cabinet meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah informed Kharge and Singh's family that the government would fulfill the request."

The Congress had insisted that Singh’s cremation take place at a location earmarked for his memorial. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge called for a venue “befitting the stature of a statesman who shaped modern India.” The Congress highlighted Singh’s pivotal contributions to India’s economy, recalling his role in steering the country during pivotal moments in its history.

By evening, frustration within Congress ranks grew as the government had yet to act on the request. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of deliberate disrespect, stating, “The refusal to designate an appropriate site for Singh’s memorial is a dishonor to the legacy of our first Sikh Prime Minister.”

The stand-off drew criticism from other political parties. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal called the delay “shocking and condemnable,” urging the Prime Minister to intervene. Former Union Minister Manish Tewari echoed the sentiment, calling for a “send-off that matches Singh’s ten years of distinguished leadership.”

The Congress’s demand also highlighted past controversies over memorial sites, including its own decision in 2013 to centralize cremations at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal due to space constraints. Despite the precedent, Congress insisted that Singh deserved unique recognition, citing his legacy and the public’s reverence.