Map overhaul: Centre officially standardises 28 geographic locations across Ladakh   

Among the newly standardised sites are significant geographical features such as Atisha Giri Peak, Kanishka Peak, Zorawar Peak, Martand Giri Peak, Rinchen Zangpo Peak, Sakyasri Giri Peak, Marpa Lotsava Ri, Milarepa Kangri, Shiva Ri, and Maheshvara Ri.

High-altitude mountain passes standardised in the mapping effort include Chapchingal Pass and Shachmirk Pass, alongside critical glacial structures like Parpik Glacier and Skamri Glacier.

Additionally, the map formalises key strategic land areas and terrain points, including Brangsa, Kuksel, Dehra Compass, Gogra, Kumarayana Point, Panglung, Shamal Lungpa, Drak Karpo, Karun Pir, and Jolmori, alongside the Shkorga Valley, Guru Rinpoche Lake, Yangpa River, and local hot spring sites.

The updated map featuring all newly-incorporated geographical sites and standardised structures is accessible on the official Survey of India portal.

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Pushback against China's cartography

The standardisation drive follows repeated attempts by China to rename geographic locations in Indian territory, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing refers to as "Zangnan" or South Tibet. Between 2017 and 2024, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs issued four separate lists of "standardised" geographical names covering dozens of sites across Indian territory.

For instance, in April 2024, Beijing released a list renaming 30 places, including residential areas, mountains, rivers, and high-altitude passes. Prior lists included 11 places in April 2023, 15 places in December 2021, and six locations in April 2017. Specific examples of Chinese renamings include:

Sela Pass: Renamed by Chinese authorities as Se La or Sela Pass within their internal regional lists.

Kibithu: The easternmost point in Arunachal Pradesh was assigned Chinese nomenclature (Kibithu town area).

Mountain peaks & rivers: Peaks like Daglung Ringmo and Namcha Barwa extensions, as well as tributaries feeding the Siyom and Subansiri rivers, were designated under Mandarin pinyin names.

New Delhi has consistently rejected Beijing's naming campaigns, maintaining that assigning invented names does not alter the ground reality that these regions remain integral and inalienable parts of India.