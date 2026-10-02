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India eyes closing massive 114 Rafale fighter deal by financial year end: Defence Secy

India eyes closing massive 114 Rafale fighter deal by financial year end: Defence Secy

Speaking on the progress of the multi-billion-dollar deal, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that formal evaluation of the bids submitted under the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage is underway.

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  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 12:09 PM IST
India eyes closing massive 114 Rafale fighter deal by financial year end: Defence SecyThe procurement plan comes as the Indian Air Force faces operational pressures, with its fighter squadron strength hovering well below the sanctioned requirement of 42 squadrons.

In a major push to arrest the dwindling combat strength of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence expects to wrap up negotiations and reach a conclusion on the mega procurement of 114 Rafale multi-role fighter jets by the end of the current financial year.

Speaking on the progress of the multi-billion-dollar deal, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that formal evaluation of the bids submitted under the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage is underway. He emphasized that the proposed acquisition will go a step beyond prior procurements, operating as a "Buy and Make" programme centered on local assembly and deep indigenous systems integration.

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“They had agreed to integrate Indian weapons even in the already contracted Rafale Marines that we had bought. In this case, of course, we are going one step ahead, in the sense that it's a buy-and-make programme, with the bulk of the aircraft to be assembled in India, with significant levels of indigenisation and integration of Indian systems and weapons,” Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

He added, “They have given their bids, and these are being evaluated. After that, we'll start taking it up. We should be able to reach some conclusion in that procurement cycle before the end of this year.”

The procurement plan comes as the Indian Air Force faces operational pressures, with its fighter squadron strength hovering well below the sanctioned requirement of 42 squadrons.

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Building on the 36 Rafales already operating in IAF service and the 26 Rafale Marine jets ordered for the Navy's aircraft carriers, the 114-jet deal is poised to establish a second domestic production line for advanced fighter aircraft in India alongside state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Alongside the foreign acquisition pipeline, the defence ministry is maintaining strict timelines for domestic aviation initiatives. Progress continues on the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas program, with HAL expected to deliver at least one operational squadron of the LCA Mk1A by the end of the year following the arrival of long-awaited GE engines.

Meanwhile, the larger LCA Mk2 project remains on track for its first flight trials by mid-2027, serving as a critical pillar in India's long-term aerospace roadmap.

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Published on: Oct 2, 2026 12:09 PM IST
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