Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler Kom files criminal defamation case against her

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 19, 2026.

According to sources, Onler had been considering legal action for some time over comments made by Mary Kom.

“Onler had been considering legal action ever since Mary made disparaging statements against him on a TV show and later on other platforms as well,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Onler confirmed that he was pursuing the case but declined to comment on the allegations in detail, citing the ongoing proceedings.

“I have a strong case. I have faith in the judicial system of India. The matter is sub judice, so I won’t comment any further,” he said.

What Mary Kom had alleged

Mary Kom had previously accused Onler of cheating her of crores of rupees earned through her boxing career.

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She also alleged that loans had been taken in her name, her property had been mortgaged and some assets had been transferred into Onler’s name without her proper consent.

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Onler has repeatedly denied these allegations. He has also made counter-allegations about Mary’s conduct during their marriage and challenged her to prove the claims.

A source close to Onler said he initially decided not to take legal action because he wanted to avoid further conflict.

“Initially, he thought he would let it go because he only wanted to live peacefully. But his family and friends also started asking him if any of those allegations were true. He is now seeking an apology and damages from Mary Kom for what he believes were baseless allegations because he has been haunted and hounded by these false allegations,” the source said.

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Mary Kom and Onler’s relationship

Mary Kom and Onler first met in Delhi in 2000, according to reports. Onler, then a student at Delhi University’s Law Faculty, helped Mary after she lost her luggage while travelling to a competition.

The two married in 2005. They had twin sons in 2007 and another son in 2013. In 2018, they adopted a daughter, fulfilling Mary’s wish to have a daughter.

Onler, who was a footballer, put his career on hold to raise their children and take care of the household.

Mary Kom went on to win six world championships and an Olympic bronze medal. She has often described Onler as her “pillar of strength”.

The couple later separated and Mary confirmed that they had divorced in 2023 under Kom customary law.

Mary is currently participating in the reality television show Bigg Boss.