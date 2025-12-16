'May not survive the decade': Historian warns Patiala's historic palace-fort on verge of collapse

Sam Dalrymple, author and historian, on Tuesday drew attention to Patiala's crumbling forts and palaces, warning that they could collapse if not restored. In a post on social media, he said that more than half of Punjab's greatest palace-fortress is "on the verge of collapse" and that some of the finest Sikh art in existence "may not survive the decade without help".

The historian shared photographs of wall paintings that are peeling off. "Patiala's painted galleries have been allowed to fade behind padlocked doors as rising damp and structural decay crept through the walls," he wrote on X. He pointed out that paintings from the same atelier now regularly fetch up to Rs 15 crore - or $2 million - each at auctions. "The Patiala palace has many hundred such paintings, and yet they are peeling off the walls," he said.

The Destruction of Patiala



My last two posts have been highlighting the wonderful restoration of Ran Baas and the progess on saving Patiala's heritage. However I also want to do a thread on how much still needs to be saved. pic.twitter.com/rEreXMqB6q — Sam Dalrymple (@SamDalrymple123) December 16, 2025

Highlighting the lack of preservation, Dalrymple said that despite housing one of the largest and finest collections of Pahadi and Jaipur school masterpieces in the world, Patiala’s painted treasures are "still barely cared for".

"The restoration of Ran Baas should give us some hope," he said, "but much still needs to be done if we are to save the greatest painted masterpieces in Indian Punjab."

Ran Baas is a section of Qila Mubarak that served as the royal guesthouse and residential quarters for queens and consorts of the Patiala rulers. It formed part of the larger 18th-century Sikh royal complex built by Baba Ala Singh. The structure was recently restored and converted into a luxury palace hotel.

In January this year, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated Ran Baas, the state's first luxury palace hotel, saying the initiative would encourage destination wedding tourism in Punjab. The hotel has been developed under a public-private partnership model.

Mann said the heritage hotel would give a boost to tourism in the state, particularly in the 'royal' city of Patiala, and reiterated the state government's commitment to promoting Punjab as a leading tourist destination through such projects.

Ran Baas offers 35 suites, along with dining and wellness facilities and curated immersive experiences for travellers. The historic fort is a key landmark in India's history and reflects a blend of late Mughal and Rajasthani architectural styles, the chief minister said.

