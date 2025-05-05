'Maybe privatisation doesn't help': Odisha MLA blasts Air India over flight delay, zero assistance

Odisha MLA Kalikesh Singh Deo has taken to social media to sharply criticise Air India for what he called a complete breakdown of customer service, despite the airline being under private ownership.

"One thought with Tata buying Air India there would be an improvement. However, it's one big govt airline now with no customer service. 3 hours on the Ded-Del flight with missed connections. No help for young children/old ladies. Unhelpful & rude ground staff. And this is for their platinum members. Maybe privatisation doesn't really help,” Deo posted on X.

Air India responded to the post, saying, “Dear Mr. Deo, we empathize with your experience. Please allow us some time to check and get back to you.”

The airline has faced, in the last few months, a number of public complaints from customers frustrated with delays, unresponsive staff, and inadequate assistance — raising questions about service standards.

Last month, actor and comedian Vir Das recounted his frustrating experience of flying Air India recently with his wife. In his post, he asked the airline to reclaim its wheelchair. Das said that he had pre-booked a wheelchair for his wife, who had a fracture in her foot. Even though Das had pre-booked the wheelchair, the airline did not coordinate properly or deliver on it.

In a statement issued after the post went viral, an Air India spokesperson said, "We have noted with concern a social media post by Mr Das about wheelchair not being provided to his co-passenger... We empathise with the guests... and recognize that this experience fell short of expectations."

The airline clarified that the wheelchair was not denied but delayed, citing an unusually high demand for wheelchairs and staff shortage at the time. The crew, it said, offered use of the standard “ambulift” in line with safety procedures.

In March this year, Indian-Canadian actor Lisa Ray called out Air India, claiming that the airline denied a medical waiver to her 92-year-old father despite providing a doctor’s certificate. "Here we go again @airindia. My father is 92, unwell, and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctor’s letter, and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers??? (sic)," Lisa, who has starred in films like 99 Songs, Kasoor, and Ishq Forever, wrote on X.

The airline responded via its official account, saying, "Dear Ms. Ray, we empathise with your concern and wish your father a speedy recovery. Please help us with the email address from which you've written to us or the case ID (if any) via DM. We'll look into it (sic)."