'Deeply worrisome': MEA condemns attack on commercial vessel off Oman, says 10 Indians rescued, one missing

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday condemned the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman. The ministry said 10 of the 11 Indian nationals on board had been rescued while one remained missing.

In a statement, the MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman was closely coordinating with local authorities as search and rescue operations continued.

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"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing," the ministry said.

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It added that the Embassy was "closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," and thanked the Omani authorities for their support.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/JtqdfO6iJ0 pic.twitter.com/V6jD6zJOtx — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 12, 2026

India Voices Concern Over Shipping Attacks

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Expressing concern over the deteriorating security situation, the MEA said repeated attacks on commercial shipping were threatening peace and maritime trade in the region. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome," the ministry said.

It reiterated India's call for "immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region."

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it said.

Attack Comes Amid Escalating Regional Conflict

The attack came amid rapidly escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran on Sunday announced the closure of the strategic waterway, saying an "unauthorised" vessel had ignored warnings, switched off its tracking systems and was struck.

Tehran said the Strait would remain closed "until further notice" and warned that any retaliation would invite a "severe response."

After Iran attacked a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military launched a third round of strikes on multiple targets in the Islamic Republic.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it struck about 140 Iranian military targets. More than 300 targets have been struck over three nights of operations aimed at degrading Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping.

Separately, Iran said it had launched fresh drone strikes targeting US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain.

