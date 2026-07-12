Dharmendra Pradhan seeks strict action over NCERT's paper procurement lapse

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has ordered an inquiry into the role of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) officials after the council allegedly failed to defend its decision to blacklist a paper supplier before the Delhi High Court, according to a report by India Today.

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The minister has also directed that accountability be fixed for officials who failed to take the required legal steps during the proceedings, with strict action sought over the alleged lapse.

Court grants interim relief to supplier

The case relates to Bafna Global Venture Private Limited, which moved the Delhi High Court on June 24 challenging an NCERT order dated June 22 that barred the company from participating in the council's procurement process for two years.

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During the hearing, no NCERT representative appeared before the court. The Delhi High Court subsequently granted interim protection to the company from any coercive action until further orders.

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The court also restrained NCERT from invoking the company's bank guarantee worth more than ₹ 6 crore.

"Taking serious note of reports that NCERT failed to effectively defend its decision to blacklist a paper supplier before the Delhi High Court, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed strict action against the officers responsible for the lapse," a source told the organisation.

Ministry seeks wider explanation

"The minister has ordered accountability for the officials who failed to take the necessary legal steps, reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach towards administrative and legal lapses while ensuring greater accountability in textbook production and procurement," the source added.

According to the source, the minister has also ordered strict legal action against officials who allegedly failed to comply with the Delhi High Court's directions.

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The Ministry of Education has asked NCERT to examine several aspects of the case, including how Bafna Global Venture Private Limited was selected despite allegedly not meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria.

It has also sought an explanation on why the company allegedly failed to adhere to the scheduled timeline for paper supply and why NCERT was not represented before the Delhi High Court.

During the hearing, the company argued that delays in printing textbooks were caused by the unavailability of hydrogen peroxide, a bleaching agent used in paper manufacturing, due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next by the Delhi High Court on July 20.