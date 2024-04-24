MEA introduces rule to simplify OCI card application process for Goans with Portuguese citizenship

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has introduced a new directive that will simplify the OCI card application process for individuals from Goa and Daman & Diu who have acquired Portuguese citizenship. The rule change is expected to bring relief to those who were previously ineligible to apply for Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) due to stringent passport requirements.

A memorandum from the Ministry of External Affairs, dated April 4, stated that it has decided to accept the ‘revocation certificate’ as an alternative document to the ‘surrender certificate’.

This revision will address the challenges posed by a previous directive from November 30, 2022, which suspended the issuance of surrender certificates to certain categories of Individuals who had acquired foreign nationality. This change is expected to restore the eligibility of certain categories of people of Indian origin to apply for OCI.

“... MHA has now decided to accept 'Revocation Certificate' as an alternative document in lieu of Surrender Certificate in case of Indian nationals hailing from erstwhile Portuguese territories in India (Goa, Daman & Diu), who have acquired Portuguese nationality as per Portuguese Nationality Law and who have been issued 'Revocation Order' by the RPOs instead of Surrender Certificate,” it stated.

It added: "All PIAs are hereby advised to mandatorily issue Revocation Order, in all such cases wherein instead of issuing Surrender Certificate, PIAs decide to revoke the passport by invoking Section 10 (3) of the Passports Act, 1967.”

Surrender Certificate

As per the revised order, the MEA has approved the use of a ‘Revocation Order' as an alternative to the ‘Surrender Certificate’ for Indian nationals from the former Portuguese territories of Goa and Daman & Diu who have acquired Portuguese nationality under Portuguese Nationality Law.

Following the MEA memorandum, dated November 30, 2022, the authorities started revoking the passports of people from Goa, who acquired Portuguese citizenship, for “suppressing material information” about acquiring foreign nationality.

The OCI card is a passport-like document issued by the Indian government to people of Indian origin who are foreign citizens. The OCI card grants the holder a multitude of privileges that are akin to those enjoyed by Indian citizens, including the right to live and work in India indefinitely, the ability to purchase non-agricultural land and property, and access to various government services and facilities.