'Mediocre people hang out with other mediocre people because...': CRED CEO Kunal Shah's comment has internet livid

CRED's Kunal Shah recently took to microblogging platform X to take a swipe at "mediocre people". According to him, mediocre people are seen hanging out with mediocre ones as the top ones don't interact with them.

Taking to X, Kunal Shah wrote, "Mediocre people often have a clear tell: you'll often see them hanging out with other mediocre people, probably because the A+ folks avoid them."

Mediocre people often have a clear tell: you’ll often see them hanging out with other mediocre people, probably because the A+ folks avoid them. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) May 25, 2024

This divisive statement triggered a wave of reactions, with many questioning the link between friendships and achievement.

Critics pointed out that friendships are often built on shared interests, values, and experiences, not solely on professional success. They argued that labeling people as "mediocre" based on their social circles is dismissive and ignores the complexities of human connection.

The internet responded with a mix of humor and disapproval. Some users questioned the definition of "A+ folks," highlighting the subjective nature of such a label. Others countered Shah's claim by citing numerous examples of successful individuals with diverse friend groups.

Some people on internet also pointed out that Shah's own company, CRED, has yet to turn a profit despite its high valuation. They questioned his qualifications to define "mediocrity" and argued that friendships are formed based on shared interests, values, and experiences, not pre-determined categories of success.

Sir some of us don't assign grades to our friends — Ritesh Banglani (@banglani) May 25, 2024

doesn’t correlate with real life for me — people hang out more based on their value systems than anything else and within that they might seek folks at their level ( A or D-) for a particular thing they are doing.



i hope i dont personally blanket label people at A+ or D- and… — Vaibhav Domkundwar (@vaibhavbetter) May 25, 2024

Lol, who gives a grade to their friend. You maintain an excel with grades for ppl u know? — Aron (@0xAron) May 25, 2024

You don’t know if someone is mediocre or A+ until you see their character during wartime. Everything else is just superficial judgement and utterly useless — Ronak Shah (@MrRonakShah) May 25, 2024

