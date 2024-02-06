scorecardresearch
Metro plan for Noida Extension gets nod, UP govt and Centre to take call next

Noida Extension will have 11 stations starting from the existing one at Sector 51 (Noida) to Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida). Noida Extension will have 11 stations starting from the existing one at Sector 51 (Noida) to Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida).

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has okayed a detailed project report (DPR) for extending its network to Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida West.

The DPR of the expansion of the Aqua Line corridor from Noida Sector-51 station to Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida) was presented before the NMRC’s Board for approval. 

The plan proposed 11 stations on a 17.43-km route with a cost of Rs 2991.60 crore, with  an interchange station on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line.

“The proposed inter-connectivity of the Aqua Line to the DMRC’s Blue line at Sector-61 station will benefit commuters of Noida, Greater Noida West area and Greater Noida area,” NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said at a presser.

The DPR will now need to be cleared by the UP government and then the Centre. As per reports, the total completion cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 2,991.60 crore, covering a length of 17.43 km.
 

Published on: Feb 06, 2024, 6:58 AM IST
