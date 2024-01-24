Mira Road clash: Illegal shops in Naya Nagar demolished days after skirmish

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation demolished unauthorised roadside stalls in Naya Nagar in Thane district on Tuesday. This action follows a communal clash that occurred in the area two days prior, during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Due to the clash on January 21, a large police force, including a Rapid Action Force team, was already present. A group of 50-60 individuals was charged by the Mira Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police on Monday for allegedly attacking a man involved in a procession on the eve of the Ram Temple's idol consecration in Ayodhya.

The incident sparked a clash between two communities, resulting in heavy police deployment and 13 arrests. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared a 'zero tolerance' policy towards anyone attempting to disrupt law and order in the state.

A physically challenged man who sells kebab pao on the street told India Today TV that civic officials informed him his stall would be demolished, claiming he had not renewed his license, a claim he disputes.

Moreover, thirteen individuals were apprehended and four minors were held by police following the clash during the vehicle rally. The rally, involving 10-12 people in cars and motorcycles, was held in anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, with participants chanting praises for Lord Ram.

The discord began when an opposing group protested against firecrackers being set off during the rally. DCP Mira Bhayandar, Shrikant Pathak, affirmed that the police are investigating the incident and will take action against the accused, appealing for peace and confirming that the police have acted promptly.

