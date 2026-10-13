Mizoram targets 12 lakh tourists by 2030 with new winter experiences for travellers. Here’s what’s planned

“Mizoram has historically lagged other northeastern states in tourist arrivals. However, it has now emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in the region with a sharp rise in tourist inflow in recent years, particularly following the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang rail line in September 2025,” Hmar told PTI.

The state recorded 97 per cent growth in tourist arrivals between 2024 and 2025. Hmar said Mizoram is aiming for 12 lakh tourist arrivals by 2030 and 20 lakh by 2047.

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“Mizoram's longer-term vision includes 12 lakh tourist arrivals by 2030 and 20 lakh by 2047, alongside the expansion of accommodation capacity and development of 10 Culture, Adventure and Nature (CAN) tourism circuits connecting 40 destinations by 2047,” he said.

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Winter tourism push

Mizoram plans to build its winter tourism identity around a flagship winter festival and seasonal events, including music and cultural programmes, food and craft fairs, flower showcases, agro-tourism, sports and adventure activities.

“Mizoram's Christmas traditions, including community feasts, choirs, carol singing, parades and illuminated towns and churches, offer the foundation for a distinctive winter tourism proposition.”

The winter calendar includes the Leitlangpui Music Festival from November 11 to 13 and the Winter Festival in Aizawl from December 15 to 23. Other events include Tlaizawng Paradise on December 17 and 18, Sakawrhmuituai Sunset on December 31 and Chepa Nunchan on January 2.

₹680 crore investment

Mizoram has mobilised around ₹680 crore in tourism investment since 2023, including 11 major projects with an outlay of ₹608.38 crore.

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These include a ₹250-crore project for iconic tourist facilities and attractions, the ₹127-crore PM Ekta Mall, a ₹99.71-crore conference centre at Thingsulthliah and a ₹34.50-crore aerial ropeway project at Thenzawl–Buangpui.

“We welcome visitors, as well as investment and enterprise in tourism. But we want this growth to be responsible and sustainable,” Hmar said.

(With inputs from PTI)