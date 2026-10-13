West Asia conflict: IndiGo, other airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia till October 17. Check full list of affected cities

The airline also said updates are being sent to passengers on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Travellers have been asked to follow official IndiGo communication for the latest changes.
Why Flights Were Cancelled
The cancellations follow renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. Saudi authorities extended the airport’s closure through 2100 GMT on October 17, which is 2:30 am IST on October 18, through a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).
The airport has remained shut since a Houthi attack over the weekend, which disrupted both domestic and international air travel. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and Khamis Mushait.
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Impact On Passengers
The suspension affects IndiGo services connecting India with four major Saudi cities—Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah. Passengers booked on affected flights should not travel to the airport without confirming whether their service is operating.
IndiGo has not specified in the public advisory whether rebooking or refund options will be offered automatically, but passengers can seek assistance through the airline’s official support channels. The carrier said it is coordinating with authorities to ensure safe operations.
What Travellers Should Do
- Check the IndiGo flight status page before leaving for the airport.
- Monitor SMS, email and app notifications sent to the booking contact details.
- Keep booking references handy while contacting airline support.
- Avoid making non-refundable onwards travel arrangements until the flight is confirmed.
The situation remains fluid, and further extensions or restorations of services will depend on security conditions and the reopening schedule for Riyadh airport.
Other Airlines Affected
IndiGo is not the only Indian carrier affected. Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have also suspended or cancelled services on several Saudi routes as the disruption at Riyadh airport continues. Akasa Air has extended its Saudi Arabia flight suspension until October 17 as well, according to aviation advisories. International carriers including Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Qatar Airways have also cancelled some Saudi flights.
DON'T MISS: India urges nationals in Saudi to stay alert; Air India cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 10 after Houthis attack