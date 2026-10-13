West Asia conflict: IndiGo, other airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia till October 17. Check full list of affected cities

The airline also said updates are being sent to passengers on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Travellers have been asked to follow official IndiGo communication for the latest changes.

Travel Advisory Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October'26. Customers are advised to check their flight status at https://t.co/LrZOdyB7sF before leaving for the airport. Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns. Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 13, 2026

Why Flights Were Cancelled

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The cancellations follow renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. Saudi authorities extended the airport’s closure through 2100 GMT on October 17, which is 2:30 am IST on October 18, through a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

The airport has remained shut since a Houthi attack over the weekend, which disrupted both domestic and international air travel. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and Khamis Mushait.

MUST READ: Riyadh International Airport on fire after second missile strike in two days

Impact On Passengers

The suspension affects IndiGo services connecting India with four major Saudi cities—Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah. Passengers booked on affected flights should not travel to the airport without confirming whether their service is operating.

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IndiGo has not specified in the public advisory whether rebooking or refund options will be offered automatically, but passengers can seek assistance through the airline’s official support channels. The carrier said it is coordinating with authorities to ensure safe operations.

What Travellers Should Do

Check the IndiGo flight status page before leaving for the airport.

Monitor SMS, email and app notifications sent to the booking contact details.

Keep booking references handy while contacting airline support.

Avoid making non-refundable onwards travel arrangements until the flight is confirmed.

The situation remains fluid, and further extensions or restorations of services will depend on security conditions and the reopening schedule for Riyadh airport.

Other Airlines Affected

IndiGo is not the only Indian carrier affected. Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have also suspended or cancelled services on several Saudi routes as the disruption at Riyadh airport continues. Akasa Air has extended its Saudi Arabia flight suspension until October 17 as well, according to aviation advisories. International carriers including Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Qatar Airways have also cancelled some Saudi flights.

#TravelAdvisory “In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on 2 March 2026. Additionally, select flights to Europe scheduled on 2 March 2026 have been cancelled, along with the scheduled return legs of these flights: • AI117: Amritsar ➡️ Birmingham • AI151/AI152: Delhi ↔️ Zurich • AI157/AI158: Delhi ↔️ Copenhagen • AI114: Birmingham ➡️ Delhi All other flights to North America and Europe will operate per schedule using alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East, which is expected to add to the flying times. Additionally, flights to New York (JFK) and Newark (Liberty International) will operate with technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino Airport). Air India continues to closely monitor the situation and has carefully assessed the evolving circumstances across multiple parameters, including safety, security, airspace availability, and operational feasibility, before deciding on these operations for 2 March 2026. We will share updates, based on further assessments, at an appropriate time. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to affected guests and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements. Guests with affected bookings are being notified on their registered contact details.” -Air India Spokesperson Advertisement

— Air India (@airindia) March 1, 2026

DON'T MISS: India urges nationals in Saudi to stay alert; Air India cancels Riyadh flights till Oct 10 after Houthis attack