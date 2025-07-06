'MNS warriors were missing during 26/11': Marine commando slams Raj Thackeray in Marathi language row

A former Marine Commando who fought terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks has hit out at Raj Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over the ongoing Marathi language controversy, calling out their role during one of the city’s darkest days.

"When the 26/11 terrorist attack happened, their (MNS) so-called warriors hid and could not be found anywhere," said Praveen Kumar Teotia, who led the counter-terrorist operation inside the Taj Hotel. "He (Raj Thackeray) himself, along with Uddhav Thackeray and his family, could also not be found. People who saved others, such as army personnel, are primarily from UP and Bihar. I was there, handled the situation, and faced the terrorists."

Teotia, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, added, "I am also from UP and come from a village of Chaudhary Charan Singh. So, don't teach us politics. Separate politics from language. We take pride in Marathi, but people shouldn't politicise it. If you want to do politics, focus on developmental work and jobs. Raj Thackeray and MNS have not done any developmental work yet," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Teotia's remarks follow a series of incidents in Maharashtra where MNS workers allegedly targeted shopkeepers for not speaking Marathi. One of the most high-profile incidents was the attack on investor Sushil Kedia's office after he posted on social media that he wouldn't be forced to learn the language. MNS workers vandalised his workplace in Mumbai's Worli and shouted slogans outside.

The violence drew a sharp response from across the political spectrum, including from Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who said emotions can run high when Maharashtra's identity is disrespected, though he added that no one should take the law into their own hands. Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam stated that while speaking Marathi is essential in the state, violence is not the way to enforce it.

The controversy has escalated further with videos emerging of MNS workers slapping a sweets shop owner in Mira Road for allegedly refusing to speak Marathi. The incident led to an FIR under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).