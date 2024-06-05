scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Narendra Modi unanimously chosen leader of NDA 3.0; 'Don't delay govt formation,' Nitish tells PM

Feedback

Narendra Modi unanimously chosen leader of NDA 3.0; 'Don't delay govt formation,' Nitish tells PM

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar told the Prime Minister to move fast to form the government. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
NDA meet in Delhi at PM's residence, 7LKM NDA meet in Delhi at PM's residence, 7LKM

The NDA leaders unanimously backed Narendra Modi as their leader in a proposal passed during the meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7LKM. During the meeting, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar told the Prime Minister to move fast to form the government. 

"Jaldi kijiye (act fast)," he told the PM. "There should not be any delay in forming the government. We should do it as soon as possible," Kumar was quoted as saying by sources. 


For the BJP, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu's support is crucial to forming the government. Both together have 28 MPs. Ahead of attending the NDA meeting in Delhi, Naidu said, "We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting."

The TDP won 16 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the JDU won 12 of the 40 seats in Bihar. The BJP fell short of a majority this time with victory on only 240 seats. The NDA has 292 seats.

Prime Minister Modi and other NDA leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu and stake claim to form a government under Narendra Modi's leadership, sources said. 

The NDA meeting was attended by all stakeholders Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Eknath Shinde, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Pawan kalyan, Anupriya Patel, Jayant Chaudhury, and Praful Patel. JDU leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha, were present at the meeting.

From BJP, JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh were also present at the meeting.  

Published on: Jun 05, 2024, 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement