Narendra Modi unanimously chosen leader of NDA 3.0; 'Don't delay govt formation,' Nitish tells PM

The NDA leaders unanimously backed Narendra Modi as their leader in a proposal passed during the meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7LKM. During the meeting, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar told the Prime Minister to move fast to form the government.

"Jaldi kijiye (act fast)," he told the PM. "There should not be any delay in forming the government. We should do it as soon as possible," Kumar was quoted as saying by sources.

NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as their leader in the proposal passed by the leaders of the NDA in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dJat3JR9KI — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024



For the BJP, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu's support is crucial to forming the government. Both together have 28 MPs. Ahead of attending the NDA meeting in Delhi, Naidu said, "We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting."

The TDP won 16 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the JDU won 12 of the 40 seats in Bihar. The BJP fell short of a majority this time with victory on only 240 seats. The NDA has 292 seats.

Prime Minister Modi and other NDA leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu and stake claim to form a government under Narendra Modi's leadership, sources said.

The NDA meeting was attended by all stakeholders Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Eknath Shinde, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Pawan kalyan, Anupriya Patel, Jayant Chaudhury, and Praful Patel. JDU leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha, were present at the meeting.

From BJP, JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh were also present at the meeting.