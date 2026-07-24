‘Modi govt using much-respected universities to…’: Kharge after DU, JNU issue advisories for students protesting at Jantar Mantar

Students’ protest: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of using hallowed universities such as University of Delhi (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for propaganda. This comes after both the university issued advisories asking students to not participate in the protests at Jantar Mantar.

“Students are on ground zero, because the Modi Govt is now using these much-respected universities as propaganda outlets to bully them. Instead of making Dharmendra Pradhan resign and then start a meaningful discussion on the Education System, Modi-Shah have resorted to denigrating our centres of learning,” he said.

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Now you know why our youth are on the streets, now you know how BJP damaged the education system, he said.

Students are on ground zero, because Modi Govt is now using these much-respected universities as propaganda outlets to bully them.



Instead of making Dharmendra Pradhan resign and then start a meaningful discussion on the Education System, Modi-Shah have resorted to denigerating… pic.twitter.com/Kw4WbD0LeQ — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 24, 2026

In its advisory, DU said that protesting can invite legal action as well as “significantly impact academic progress”. Social media users criticised the university and accused it of issuing veiled threats to the students.

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JNU also asked its students to not participate in the protests. “Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the university’s code of conduct,” it said.

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Both the universities faced severe backlash from students, alumni and other personalities alike. Rahul Gandhi lashed out at DU: “How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties protested on the Parliament House premises on Friday, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks, led by Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Several opposition MPs also sought a discussion on the issue in both Houses of Parliament. MPs raised slogans against the government and the education minister, and carried a banner that read ‘Barkhaast Karo Pradhan Ko’.

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The demonstration came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video message around midnight on Thursday stating that the government would bring a strong Bill in Parliament proposing stringent punishment against paper leaks.