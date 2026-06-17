'Modi is calm, cool and a total killer': Trump's praise for PM at G7

US President Donald Trump lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Speaking at a gathering of world leaders before sitting down for talks with Modi - their first bilateral meeting in more than a year - Trump contrasted his own style with that of the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

"Unlike PM Modi, who's calm, cool, and a total killer, I am not. Just look at him," Trump said at the G7 leaders' lunch.

The remarks came a day after an interaction between the two leaders that appeared noticeably restrained.

There was no trademark hug between Modi and Trump, with the leaders instead greeting each other with a formal handshake, fuelling speculation about tensions in the relationship.

Trump's comments on Wednesday, however, suggested that the personal chemistry between the two leaders remains intact and may help ease some of the friction that has marked recent exchanges.

This is not the first time Trump has used the phrase "total killer" to describe Modi. The US President has previously employed the term to underscore the Prime Minister's negotiating skills and political toughness.



Trump first publicly used the description during the 2024 US presidential campaign. "Modi, he's a friend of mine and also the nicest human being... On the outside, he looks like he's your father. He is the nicest and a total killer," Trump had said during a podcast interview.

