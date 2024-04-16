‘Modi’s guarantee card has been updated’: PM Modi in Gaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Bihar’s Gaya said that ‘Modi’s guarantee card’ has been updated. While elaborating his plan for the next five years, Modi said that the opposition has no vision or trust.

"For the next five years, Modi's 'guarantee card' has been updated. Three crore houses will be made for the poor, the poor will get free ration for the next five years, those above 70 years of age will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will be continued. All these are Modi's guarantees,” said Modi at the rally.

‘Modi ki guarantee’ is the ruling BJP’s tagline for its plan for the coming years. ‘Modi ki guarantee’ or Modi’s guarantee, is what the ruling party is calling its list of promises across sectors, citizens, schemes, and welfare measures.

PM Modi, taking a dig at the INDIA bloc as ‘ghamandia gathbandhan’ or arrogant alliance, said that the opposition has no vision or trust. “When they go on asking for votes, then do so on the work done by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Entire Bihar knows they try to take credit for the work done by Nitish ji and the central govt,” said Modi at the Gaya rally.

Referring to Babasaheb Ambedkar, PM Modi said that the framers of the Indian Constitution dreamt of a prosperous nation but the Congress that ruled for decades squandered the opportunity. Calling himself a “sevak” or one who serves, in comparison, Modi said that 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty by them.

Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav-co-founded Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ruled Bihar for several years but don’t have the guts to discuss the work done by their government. “RJD is the biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar...RJD has given only two things to Bihar - jungle raj aur bhrashtachar (corruption),” said Modi in Gaya.

