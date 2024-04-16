‘Who broke up Jammu and Kashmir?’: P Chidambaram responds to PM Modi’s ‘tukde tukde gang’ remark on Congress

Congress leader P Chidambaram, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Congress party is the sultan of tukde tukde gang” said that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who in fact, broke the state of Jammu and Kashmir into three different parts.

“This is absolute rubbish. Every time they (BJP) are faced with a concrete set of plans, programs from the Congress, they will accuse the Congress of being a gang which is trying to break up the country. Who broke up Jammu and Kashmir?” asked Chidambaram.

The former Finance Minister said that the BJP broke Jammu and Kashmir into separate parts, and they were on the verge of losing the case in the Supreme Court, when they instructed their lawyer to tell the Supreme Court to not pronounce a decision and agreed to hold elections.

Jammu and Kashmir was reconstituted into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – in 2019. However, the government, later appearing before the Supreme Court that the union territory status of J&K is temporary and full statehood would be restored, but said it is unable to commit to an exact time period.

Chidambaram said that it is the BJP’s manifesto, especially the Uniform Civil Code that will create “divisions between one community and another community and these divisions will eventually lead to hate speeches, resentment, anger and conflict."

The Congress leader’s response came to what PM Modi had said during a rally in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Sunday. "Congress party has become the sultan of tukde tukde gang. Their hate towards the country has crossed the limit. Congress wants to weaken the country. The Congress party's dangerous intentions are still the same. They have not changed. They are playing with fire to assume power,” he said.

PM Modi accused Congress of forming an alliance with banned organisations involved in terrorist activities. He said that Congress asked for proof of surgical attack from the Army, refused to accept Kashmir as India’s own, disrespected Lord Rama, want to destroy Hindu religion and end Sanatan. “As long as Modi is there, no one's plans will be fulfilled, this is Modi's guarantee," he said.