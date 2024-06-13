Mohan Charan Majhi in action: All four gates of Puri Jagannath Temple re-open today, Rs 500 crore corpus fund set up

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony of Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi got over, the BJP-led state government in its first Cabinet meeting decided that all the four gates of the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri will be reopened from early Thursday morning.

"The state government decided to re-open all the four gates of the Puri Jagannath Temple in early morning tomorrow in the presence of all ministers. Devotees will have access to the temple through all four gates," Majhi said in a statement.

Related Articles

Highlighting that opening all the four gates of Puri Jagannath Temple was one of the main poll promises of the BJP in Odisha, the CM said devotees faced problems due to the closure of the gates.

The previous Naveen Patnaik-led government kept the four gates of the temple closed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees can enter through only one gate, often leading to overcrowding in the temple premises. Due to this, there were demands that all the four gates be opened.

Moreover, the Majhi-led state government also set up a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore to meet the immediate requirements of the popular Hindu shrine. Mohan Charan Majhi along with BJP MLAs and ministers including Kanak Vardhan Singh visited the temple.

Besides this, the Odisha cabinet also approved a proposal to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal and a committee will be formed very soon to implement the proposal. A special policy 'Samruddha Krushak Niti Yojana' will also be framed to deal with problems related to farmers.

"This will be done within a span of first 100 days of the government," Majhi said. He also mentioned that the efforts of the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government for women empowerment and child welfare have failed. The new government will implement the Subhadra Yojana within the first 100 days under which women will get a cash voucher worth Rs 50,000 each.

"The departments are told to prepare guidelines and roadmaps for the implementation of the Subhadra Yojana," the chief minister said.