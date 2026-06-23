Monsoon 2026: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai till THIS date, rains to intensify

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai after the city received light to moderate rain on Monday following a delay of nearly a month. The weather office said conditions were favourable for the monsoon to advance further into parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and Skymet Weather said the monsoon is expected to be officially declared over the city on June 23.

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The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for the third consecutive day and said over the weekend that the alert is likely to continue till June 24. It added, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 48 hours."

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी



मुख्य बिंदु



(i) अगले 48 घंटों के दौरान दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून के महाराष्ट्र (मुंबई सहित), तेलंगाना और ओडिशा के बाकी हिस्सों, और छत्तीसगढ़, झारखंड और बिहार के कुछ और इलाकों में आगे बढ़ने के लिए परिस्थितियाँ अनुकूल हैं।



(ii) पूर्वोत्तर भारत और उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम… pic.twitter.com/8evtyroxCP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 22, 2026

According to Skymet, the prolonged wait for the Southwest Monsoon is finally coming to an end for Mumbai after rainfall activity remained unusually subdued for nearly three weeks. In its report, Skymet said, "the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Mumbai has already been delayed by more than 12 days. However, atmospheric conditions are now becoming favorable, and we expect the monsoon to be officially declared over Mumbai on June 23. Rainfall is also likely to increase over Konkan, Goa, and other parts of the West Coast."

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Despite the expected revival, Mumbai is unlikely to see the classic onset deluge associated with three-digit rainfall totals any time soon. Instead, rain is expected to stay moderate with a few isolated intense spells. Skymet said this would be a welcome development for Mumbaikars, as extremely heavy rain often leads to waterlogging, flash floods, traffic snarls and inconvenience for daily commuters. The Santacruz Observatory recorded 32.3 mm of rain yesterday, still far below normal for the season but higher than earlier spells in June 2026. Skymet data showed 13 mm on June 1 and 19 mm on June 21, with a prolonged dry spell in between.

For the rest of June, Skymet said Mumbai is likely to receive fairly consistent rain with occasional heavy showers, while eastern and central parts of the country may have to wait longer as the monsoon advance is expected to remain slow there. The El Niño Watch also remains in place, with its influence predicted to become more evident during July and August, even as Mumbai stays under a yellow alert and awaits a likely monsoon advance from June 23.