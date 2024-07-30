Monsoon update: IMD predicts rainfall across the country in next 3 hours

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall across the country in the next three hours. The intensity of the rainfall, however, varies from light to moderate, with occasional intense spells.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, coastal Karnataka, coastal Odisha, North Chhattisgarh, South Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the next 3 hours.

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in West Punjab, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, East Telangana, Interior Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next 3 hours.

The weather department, however, said intense spells are likely over Kerala and Gujarat in the next three hours.

It also stated that significant amount of rainfall has been witnessed in Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Rayalaseema, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, landslides hit Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday, killing five people, including two children. Four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town, while a one-year-old child died in Thondernad village, according to Wayanad district authorities. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said. In a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said district authorities were planning to airlift people from Mundakkai area. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations. According to district authorities, several families have been moved to various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.