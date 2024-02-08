scorecardresearch
Mood of the Nation: INDIA alliance expected to make a clean sweep in Tamil Nadu with 39/39 seats

INDIA bloc projected to win 47% votes in Tamil Nadu in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The Mood of the Nation poll by India Today Group has predicted a clean sweep for the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu at the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The survey predicts DMK-Congress combine's victory on all 39 Lok Sabha seats.

The survey projected 47% vote share for DMK-Congress combine in Tamil Nadu and BJP-led NDA could garner 15% vote share.

NDA had failed to score a win a Lok Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu in 2019 general election and the MOTN poll suggests that the NDA would not have much success in the southern state this time either.

The Mood of the Nation poll was conducted between December 15, 2023 and January 28, 2024.


 

Published on: Feb 08, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
