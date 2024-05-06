More trouble for Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against him for taking funds from 'Sikhs for Justice'

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday recommended an NIA probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organization "Sikhs for Justice". The LG had received a complaint that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had received huge funds – $16 million – from the extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing the Pro-Khalistani sentiments.



In a two-page letter to the Home Ministry, the Principal Secretary to LG referred to a complaint dated May 1, 2024, received from Ashoo Mongia National General Secretary (World Hindu Federation India), along with a printout of posts on platform 'X' made by Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, former worker of the AAP.

"In his communication, the complainant has referred to the contents of a video, purportedly featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, (Khalistani terrorist and founder of banned organization Sikhs For Justice), wherein he has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Sh Arvind Kejriwal has received a staggering amount of $16 million in funding from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022," he said.

"It has also been alleged that a clandestine meeting occurred in 2014 between Kejriwal and pro-Khalistani Sikhs at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York. During the said meeting, Kejriwal purportedly promised to facilitate the release of Devender Pal Bhullar, in return for substantial financial backing from Khalistani factions to Aam Aadmi Party," he noted.

The Principal Secretary said that the complainant has also stated that Dr Munish Kumar Raizada shared a picture of Arvind Kejriwal and Sikh leaders that took place at Richmond Hill Gurudwara, New York, United States of America, in 2014. "In his tweets, he also confirmed that apart from attending public meetings, Sh. Kejriwal held a closed-door meeting, at the Richmond Hills Gurudwara, with Pro -Khalistani Sikh Leaders."

"It has also been mentioned in the letter that Sh Kejriwal wrote to former President Sh Pranab Mukherjee seeking clemency for Bhullar. In this context, a copy of a letter by Arvind Kejriwal, addressed to one Iqbal Singh is enclosed. The letter dated 27.01.2014 mentions that 'Our government is sympathetic to the issue and would take all necessary steps to ensure full justice. It further mentions that the Delhi Government has already recommended to the President the release of Prof. Bhullar and would be working on other issues including the formation of SIT etc," the secretary noted in the letter to the Home Ministry.