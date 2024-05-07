MS Dhoni-backed firm is building the largest electric cycle gigafactory India has ever seen

EMotorad, a Pune-based electric cycle manufacturing firm where cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni invested an undisclosed amount last month, is on the verge of completing the first phase of its factory located at Ravet, Pune.

The colossal 2,40,000 square feet facility is set to officially start operations on August 15. Once operational, it is expected to have the capacity to produce a staggering 500,000 e-cycles. The company also plans to increase its workforce by hiring an additional 300 people by August 15, enhancing the current strength from 250.



EMotorad has disclosed that the so-called e-cycle gigafactory under construction will go through four phases. Following the completion of all these phases, the factory will become South Asia’s largest integrated e-cycle gigafactory, only second globally to China’s facilities.

The company is geared up to produce key components such as batteries, motors, displays, and chargers in-house. Apart from this, the company has plans to broaden its product range significantly. This includes the launch of new electric cycles, which are expected to bring a fresh flavor to the existing lineup.

EMotorad is not just about rolling out innovative products; it's also about adopting transformative practices. A prime example of this is the company's decision to implement Industry 4.0 standards, an industrial revolution primarily driven by smart manufacturing and the advent of intelligent factories. These standards follow an automated and data-driven approach, which is anticipated to increase efficiency while reducing manual input and potential errors.



Furthermore, EMotorad is set to introduce an array of electric vehicles, all built on the advanced Gen-2 platforms.

India is witnessing a surge in e-cycle adoption. A recent report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) suggests that one out of every three two-wheeler users in India is considering switching to an electric two-wheeler. This significant rise in demand is attributed to factors like rising fuel prices, growing environmental concerns, and government incentives promoting electric vehicles.

Founded in 2020 by Rajib Gangopadhyay, Kunal Gupta, Aditya Oza, and Sumedh Battewar, EMotorad received Rs 164 crore in a Series B funding round led by Panthera Growth Partners in November 2023. This funding was used to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, expand global reach, and enhance research and development (R&D) efforts.