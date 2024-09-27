MUDA land 'scam': Lokayukta registers FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, others

The Lokayukta police has filed an FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as part of the investigation in an alleged scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The FIR was filed according to the order by Special Court for People’s Representatives and names Siddaramaiah as primary accused, and his wife Parvathy and Bamaida Mallikarjunaswamy as secondary accused.

There has been allegations of irregularities and misuse of authority in MUDA by Siddaramaiah during his previous term as CM of Karnataka.

On September 25, a special court mandated a Lokayukta police investigation into Siddaramaiah in connection with this matter.

Karnataka Governor, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, has initiated an investigation against Siddaramaiah concerning alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, B M Parvathi, by MUDA, after concerns about the CM’s involvement surfaced.

The court directed the Superintendent of Police of the Lokayukta police to invoke provisions on prevention of corruption, prohibition of benami properties and land grabbing under various laws. It also directed the Superintendent of Police to submit the investigation report within three months.

On September 24, the Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah’s plea challenging the legality of the Governor's approval for an investigation against him in the MUDA case.

Siddaramaiah has reiterated his stance that he would not step down as CM despite mounting pressure. "I have done no wrong. This is for the first time a political case is being registered against me. This is a political case, please underline," he said.

The BJP-led Opposition and some activists have alleged that Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi, benefitted from an "illegal" compensatory land deal from MUDA and pegged the alleged irregularities at Rs 4,000 crore.

MUDA scam allegations

The broader case relates to alleged violations by MUDA in which several people received more alternative sites than they were entitled to in lieu of their land that was used for the development of major and important areas of Mysuru.

The process took place under a 50:50 scheme, which was introduced in November 2020. It was scrapped by Siddaramaiah in 2023. As per the scheme, land losers were entitled to 50 percent of the developed sites, while the other half was retained by MUDA.

As the alleged scam came to light in Karnataka, some activists alleged that Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi was allocated 14 premium sites in Vijayanagar in 2022 in violation of norms. She received the land as a gift in 2010. However, the land was acquired by MUDA to develop a layout and the CM’s wife was allocated alternative sites.

The activists and the BJP have claimed that Siddaramaiah’s wife received alternative plots in localities that had a higher circle rate, thereby jacking up the value of the asset than the actual land in Kesaru.

However, Siddaramaiah has dismissed all allegations and said the transfer of the land to his wife was done in accordance with legal procedures. He has also highlighted that the BJP government was in power in 2021, when his wife received the plots.