Karnataka withdraws consent to CBI amid calls for probe against Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

The Karnataka government has decided to withdraw its earlier notification granting unrestricted permission for CBI to conduct investigations in the state, India Today reported on Thursday. This decision follows calls for a CBI probe into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA land scam case. A court had directed the anti-corruption body, Lokayukta, to investigate the case on Wednesday.

Under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSEA), the CBI requires the consent of state governments to operate within their jurisdiction, as its original authority is limited to Delhi. Previously, Karnataka had provided general consent, allowing the agency to conduct investigations without needing case-specific approval.

The state Cabinet's decision is seen as an attempt to prevent potential interference by the CBI, which could have launched an investigation into the Chief Minister under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil explained the move, alleging that the CBI was being misused. "We have decided to withdraw the blanket permission for CBI investigations. If the court decides to hand over a case to the CBI, then we have no relevance. The CBI is being misused, and they have refused to file chargesheets in several cases," Patil said.

However, Patil denied that the withdrawal was linked to the MUDA case, where Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of irregularities involving the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife. "We have taken this decision to prevent them (CBI) from going down the wrong path," he added.

With the general consent now revoked, the CBI will need specific consent from the state government for each investigation in Karnataka. Without this, CBI officers do not have the powers of police personnel within the state.