Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah claims his detention was illegal, moves high court

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah, who was driving the BMW car when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband on July 7, has now moved the Bombay High Court claiming that his detention was illegal. He has sought immediate release.

Two days after the incident in Worli that killed 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, Shah was arrested on July 9.

Shah, in his habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed in the high court last week, claimed that his detention was illegal. The plea is expected to be heard by a division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande on Wednesday.

Twenty-four year old Shah is not only accused of killing Nakhwa, but also then speeding off towards Bandra Worli Sea Link even as the victim remained on the bonnet of the car and then got entangled in its wheels.

Shah was under the influence of alcohol and had fled from the scene. Along with Shah, his father Rajesh Shah and their driver Rajrishi Bidawat were arrested in the case. The father has been granted bail but Mihir Shah and Bidawat are presently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the forensic report of Mihir Shah ruled out claims of drunken driving. According to the report, the blood and urine samples of Shah tested negative for alcohol suggesting that he was not intoxicated at the time of the incident. Soon after his arrest, Mihir had undergone a medical examination and his blood and urine samples were sent for forensic analysis.

Police sources said that since Shah was apprehended approximately 58 hours after the incident, the delay may have allowed any alcohol in his body to be flushed out. Shah faces charges of culpable homicide.