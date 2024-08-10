Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah's blood, urine samples show no alcohol in forensic report

The forensic report of Mihir Shah, the 23-year-old accused in the hit-and-run case in Mumbai’s Worli area, has ruled out claims of drunken driving. According to the report, the blood and urine samples of Shah tested negative for alcohol suggesting that he was not intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Shah, who was absconding after the incident, was arrested 58 hours after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband on July 7.

The woman, 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, was killed after being dragged for 1.5 km, while her husband, Pradip Nakhwa, suffered injuries.

Soon after his arrest, Mihir underwent a medical examination and his blood and urine samples were sent for forensic analysis.

Shah, whose father was affiliated with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s now-suspended Shiv Sena faction, managed to evade arrest for two days.

Police sources said that Shah was apprehended approximately 58 hours after the incident, a delay that may have allowed any alcohol in his body to be flushed out.

It was claimed that after crashing into the couple’s scooter, Mihir Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt.

Following the accident, Shah attempted to evade capture by shaving his beard to disguise himself. However, police tracked him down on July 9 and arrested him.

Shah faces charges of culpable homicide, while Bidawat, his driver, has also been arrested. Both are presently in judicial custody.