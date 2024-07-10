BMW hit-and-run case: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ousts Rajesh Shah amid son's hit-and-run scandal

In a significant move, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena expelled Rajesh Shah from his position as deputy leader on Wednesday. This action follows the intense scrutiny and controversy surrounding Shah's son, Mihir Shah, who is implicated in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Mumbai. The expulsion comes shortly after Rajesh Shah's arrest and subsequent release on bail.

Mihir Shah, 24, was detained on Tuesday at a resort in Mumbai's Virar after avoiding capture for three days. He is accused of driving a BMW that fatally struck a 45-year-old woman and injured her husband.

According to police reports, Mihir admitted to switching places with his driver and driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. He also confessed to fleeing the scene and attempting to alter his appearance by shaving his beard.

Rajesh Shah, a Mihir's father and a member of the Shinde Sena, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly aiding his son's escape and directing the family driver to take the blame for the incident. He faces accusations of providing false information and tampering with evidence.

Mihir Shah has been charged with culpable homicide and is set to appear in court today. The police are expected to seek his custody for further investigation.

The incident has ignited widespread public outrage, with CM Eknath Shinde promising stringent action against all involved parties, irrespective of their social standing or political affiliations.

In a related development, Mumbai's civic authorities have taken action against the Juhu bar where Mihir Shah was reportedly partying before the accident, demolishing an illegally constructed portion of the establishment.

The Shinde Sena, which is part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, is under intense criticism from the Opposition. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has demanded that the hit-and-run case be treated as murder and questioned the delay in apprehending Mihir Shah.

"Where was Mihir Shah hiding for 60 hours? The Chief Minister must provide answers," Thackeray asserted.