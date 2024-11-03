Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old woman for sending threatening message to kill Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 3.

The woman, Fatima Khan, has done BSc in Information Technology and resides in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family. Her father is into timber business, police said.

The woman is mentally unstable, said police.

On November 3, the Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp number received a message from an unknown number threatening that if Adityanath did not resign from the CM’s post within 10 days then he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique.

During investigation, police found Khan had sent the message.

The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police traced the woman and apprehended her, said an official. Further investigation is on in the matter.

Police are on high alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for campaigning for the November 20 state assembly polls, officials said.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area on October 12.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, was killed after being shot by three individuals in Bandra East, Mumbai.

The 66-year-old politician was shot in the chest after which he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Siddique had received a death threat 15 days ago and was put under ‘Y’ category security.