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Mumbai public transport facilities set for better upkeep as Krystal bags Rs 134 crore MSRTC order

Mumbai public transport facilities set for better upkeep as Krystal bags Rs 134 crore MSRTC order

Three-year contract covers housekeeping, sanitation and maintenance across MSRTC operations.

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Aastha Chopra
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 5:49 PM IST
Mumbai public transport facilities set for better upkeep as Krystal bags Rs 134 crore MSRTC orderThe latest order comes alongside steady growth in the company’s financial performance.

Mumbai is set to see expanded facility management services across Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operations after Krystal Integrated Services secured a Rs 134 crore work order from the state-run bus corporation.

The three-year contract covers Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with Krystal providing housekeeping, sanitation, technical maintenance and other support services across MSRTC operations in the two regions. The work order was dated August 18, 2026.

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What does this Rs 134 crore order mean for Mumbai?

Mumbai commuters could see better cleanliness, sanitation and maintenance at the MSRTC facilities covered by the contract over the next three years. It does not mean new buses, routes or infrastructure.

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For Mumbai, the order is significant as it brings a private facility management company into a long-term contract covering the day-to-day upkeep and maintenance of MSRTC facilities. The release, however, does not specify the individual Mumbai locations covered, or the number of facilities and employees involved.

The Rs 134 crore contract also adds to Krystal’s growing pipeline of government and public-sector business. The company recently secured a 40% share, worth around Rs 296.03 crore, in two work orders with a combined value of Rs 740.06 crore, including GST, from the Maharashtra Urban Development Mission Directorate’s Swachh Maharashtra Mission (U) 2.0.

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Other recent wins include a Rs 364 crore healthcare facility management contract from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, a Rs 27.64 crore cleaning and sanitation order from Andhra Pradesh’s BC Welfare Department and a Rs 24.38 crore, four-year housekeeping and maintenance contract for Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

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What's new in their order book?

The latest order comes alongside steady growth in the company’s financial performance. Krystal’s revenue from operations rose 11.65% year-on-year to Rs 360.71 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 323.08 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA increased 6.76% to Rs 22.80 crore, while profit after tax rose 6.30% to Rs 17.36 crore. Basic EPS increased 5.95% year-on-year to Rs 12.46.

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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 5:49 PM IST
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