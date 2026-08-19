Sri Lankan refugees in India can now return home more easily: Here's what new rules mean

"The cabinet decided to allow them back in with a security clearance," Wijepala said.

The government had earlier this month approved special immigration arrangements to facilitate the voluntary return of Sri Lankan refugees from India under the auspices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Temporary passports for eligible refugees

The new process is aimed at Sri Lankan nationals who left the country without passports before August 1, 2006. Their cases will be screened by the State Intelligence Service to determine whether they are accused of murder, treason or other specified offences.

Those who clear the security screening will be permitted to enter Sri Lanka through an authorised airport or port using temporary passports. They will also not face legal proceedings under immigration law for having left the country without authorisation.

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About 90,000 Sri Lankan refugees remain in Tamil Nadu

The changes are significant for thousands of Sri Lankan refugees who have spent decades in India. Large numbers began arriving in Tamil Nadu after ethnic violence broke out in Sri Lanka in 1983 and the conflict between government forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam intensified.

Around 18,000 refugees returned to Sri Lanka between 2002 and 2022. However, about 90,000 still live in Tamil Nadu. For many, questions around livelihoods, documentation and long-term legal status have remained key issues in deciding whether and how they can return.

75-year-old refugee's arrest highlighted return hurdles

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The need for a simpler process came into sharper focus in May last year, when immigration authorities arrested a 75-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee at Jaffna airport after he returned from India. The incident raised concerns over the difficulties faced by refugees attempting to go back after years abroad.

On Wednesday, Opposition leader Shanakiyan Rasamanickam said opposition parties could assist with the process if the government allowed the necessary documents to be sent to refugees in advance. The minister agreed to the suggestion.

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Under the revised arrangements, refugees willing to return can complete security checks and obtain temporary travel documents before travelling, while avoiding legal action over their earlier unauthorised departure.

(With PTI Inputs)