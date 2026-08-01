'Hamari company sirf ₹10 leti hai': Security guard shows balanced meal given at workplace, netizens react

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The lunch includes papad, karele ki bhujia (bitter gourd fry), sabzi, onion, rice and dal. Pointing out the value of the meal, Anand says, "Bahar yehi khaana ₹50 to ₹100 ka milta hai. Yahan sirf ₹10."

Watch viral video here:

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users applauding the company's initiative to provide affordable meals to employees at a time when even a basic lunch outside can cost several times more.

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Internet applauds the company

The comments section was flooded with appreciation for the subsidised meal programme.

One user wrote, "Good lunch...with affordable rate. Hats off to the company."

Another user wrote, "God bless the owner of the company"

Third user wrote, "Salute to the whatever company it is. Feeding someone for only ₹10. My huge respect .And people out here complaining about packaging!

Let’s not be so negative about every little thing. Let’s learn to appreciate."

Fourth user wrote, "Please improve your packaging it's harmful for your health."