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LPG rate changes from August 1: Commercial LPG cylinder rates slashed by around ₹200,14-kg cylinder rates unchanged

LPG rate changes from August 1: Commercial LPG cylinder rates slashed by around ₹200,14-kg cylinder rates unchanged

The August revision marks a second straight cut in commercial LPG prices even as crude oil remains elevated and supply concerns persist in West Asia, while domestic LPG rates have been left unchanged.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 8:32 AM IST
LPG rate changes from August 1: Commercial LPG cylinder rates slashed by around ₹200,14-kg cylinder rates unchangedThe revision also comes amid renewed geopolitical risks in West Asia involving the US and Iran
SUMMARY
  • Delhi's 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 2,738 after Rs 192 cut
  • Bihar saw the steepest reduction, yet prices stayed above Rs 3,000
  • Domestic 14.2 kg cylinder rates stayed unchanged across key metro cities

In a rare move at a time of rising crude oil prices and renewed tensions in West Asia, LPG prices in India have been cut for the second month in a row. With effect from 1 August 2026, oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹192 to ₹209 in major cities, while keeping the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders unchanged.

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The August revision marks a second straight cut in commercial LPG prices even as crude oil remains elevated and supply concerns persist in West Asia, while domestic LPG rates have been left unchanged. In the previous month, commercial LPG prices had been reduced for the first time in 2026, with cuts ranging from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across major metro cities.

Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas lowered commercial LPG prices for August despite crude oil prices surging nearly 20% last month. The revision also comes amid renewed geopolitical risks in West Asia involving the US and Iran, which have created difficulties for global oil and gas supply traffic through two key chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea.

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Commercial LPG rates today

In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by ₹192 to ₹2,738 from the previous month's ₹2,930. In Bihar, the commercial LPG price has been lowered by ₹209, but the 19 kg cylinder continues to remain above the ₹3,000 mark at ₹3,018 in August 2026.

Is there any change in domestic LPG cylinder rates?

For domestic consumers, the price of the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder remains unchanged in August 2026. The cylinder continues to cost ₹942 in Delhi, ₹968 in Kolkata, ₹941.50 in Mumbai and ₹957.50 in Chennai.

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According to the Indian Oil website, Indane LPG is sold and delivered in eight different pack sizes. The 5 kg and 14.2 kg cylinders are largely meant for domestic use and account for almost 90% of all gas distributed. The 19 kg, 47.5 kg and 425 kg jumbo cylinders are marketed for industrial and commercial consumption. The recently launched 5 kg and 10 kg cylinders made of fibre composite with a translucent look are the latest addition to the domestic category.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 1, 2026 8:32 AM IST
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