LPG rate changes from August 1: Commercial LPG cylinder rates slashed by around ₹200,14-kg cylinder rates unchanged

Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas lowered commercial LPG prices for August despite crude oil prices surging nearly 20% last month. The revision also comes amid renewed geopolitical risks in West Asia involving the US and Iran, which have created difficulties for global oil and gas supply traffic through two key chokepoints, the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea.

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Commercial LPG rates today

In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by ₹192 to ₹2,738 from the previous month's ₹2,930. In Bihar, the commercial LPG price has been lowered by ₹209, but the 19 kg cylinder continues to remain above the ₹3,000 mark at ₹3,018 in August 2026.

Is there any change in domestic LPG cylinder rates?

For domestic consumers, the price of the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder remains unchanged in August 2026. The cylinder continues to cost ₹942 in Delhi, ₹968 in Kolkata, ₹941.50 in Mumbai and ₹957.50 in Chennai.

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According to the Indian Oil website, Indane LPG is sold and delivered in eight different pack sizes. The 5 kg and 14.2 kg cylinders are largely meant for domestic use and account for almost 90% of all gas distributed. The 19 kg, 47.5 kg and 425 kg jumbo cylinders are marketed for industrial and commercial consumption. The recently launched 5 kg and 10 kg cylinders made of fibre composite with a translucent look are the latest addition to the domestic category.