'I want to forgive them': PM Modi's message to 'misguided children' after Jantar Mantar abuse

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Prime Minister's remarks

"Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there. But abuses never solve anything; let's guide the misguided," he said.

Modi described the students as "misguided children" and said punishing them or making them go through court proceedings will not solve the problem.

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"I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but this is a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It's our duty to show them the right path," he said.

Drawing an analogy, he said, "We don't disown our teeth even if they bite our tongue; both belong to us, just as our youth are our own."

Modi, in his video message, said he understood the anguish around the issue but maintained that guiding the youth, rather than pursuing punishment, was the way forward. "Our country is moving forward, and they too must move ahead with it," he said.

Abuses never solve anything.



Let’s guide the misguided.



Let’s work together.



Let’s work for Bharat. pic.twitter.com/yAePG60KYL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2026

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Legal action

The Prime Minister's remarks came amid legal action over the controversy. A Zero FIR was registered against a Noida woman for allegedly making abusive remarks against Modi during the NEET paper leak protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The FIR, lodged on a complaint by a Ghaziabad resident, alleges that the accused used "abusive and objectionable" language against the Prime Minister with the intention of provoking public discord and disturbing communal harmony.

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Police registered the case under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case has been transferred to Parliament Street Police Station for investigation. A Zero FIR, which can be registered at any police station irrespective of where the alleged offence occurred, is later transferred to the police station with territorial jurisdiction for investigation. Officials said the case has now been transferred to Parliament Street Police Station, which will carry out the investigation and take further legal action based on its findings.

Protest background

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar concluded on July 25 after nearly five weeks of demonstrations. Thousands of students, joined by innovator-activist Sonam Wangchuk during his 26-day hunger strike, protested against alleged irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations.

The agitation, marked by police standoffs and the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, culminated in the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The CJP called off the protest after the Centre agreed to its key demands, including reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the examination system.