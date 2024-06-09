Mumbai rains: Downpour brings relief from heat; road cave-in hits traffic on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Mumbai and nearby areas received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, which brought down temperatures and provided relief to residents from the hot and humid weather, officials said.

The downpour also impacted normal life. A part of the road in the neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra caved in affecting traffic movement on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for more than four hours on June 9 morning.

Repair work, including the laying of a pipeline, was in progress when a portion of the road in the Maljipada area of Palghar caved in. Traffic came to a standstill and movement on both sides of the road was disrupted due to this, an official from the police control room said.

Commuters stuck in traffic since 5.30 am claimed that no agency attended to the problem.

Other districts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahmednagar, Satara and Jalgaon, also received good showers in the last 24 hours.

In the 24 hours, Mumbai received more than 60 mm of rainfall.

Over 67 mm rainfall was recorded by the Colaba observatory, situated in south Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory, near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, recorded 64 mm downpour in the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1.1 degrees higher than normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.3 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees lower than normal, it said.

The drop in the minimum temperature indicates nights getting cooler.