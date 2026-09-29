Maharashtra food safety crackdown: Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA suspends license of 122-yr-old Kyani cafe; here's why

What the FDA found at Kyani & Co

According to the FDA, the inspection at Kyani & Co revealed several hygiene-related violations. Apart from cats on the premises, inspectors found rat droppings, live flies and dead cockroaches in areas where food was being prepared and stored. They also found blood collected inside a refrigerator and an open sewage manhole in the food-processing area.

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30 establishments face suspension across Maharashtra

The FDA said 30 food licences or registration certificates were suspended during the drive. Of these, 13 were in Mumbai, six in the Konkan division, eight in the Pune division and three in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

Other establishments in Mumbai also faced action during the campaign. At Colaba Sweet Mart, inspectors found live cockroaches, lizards, flies and larvae. The establishment also did not have mandatory pest-control arrangements, medical fitness records for staff or personal protective equipment. Arun Vilas Farsan in Dharavi and Ruchi Veg Restaurant in Parel were among the other establishments whose licences were suspended over hygiene and sanitation violations, as per PTI.

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Daffodils and Subway outlet among establishments facing action

The FDA suspended the licence of Daffodils Fast Food Inn in Vile Parle after an inspection found what it described as severely unhygienic conditions. Officials noted dirty refrigeration equipment, non-functional temperature displays and food stored alongside workers' personal belongings.

EverSub India Pvt Ltd, which runs a Subway outlet in Lower Parel, also had its licence suspended. Inspectors found a defective refrigerator, a mould-like layer, an unpleasant odour and live cockroaches. Legal proceedings were also initiated against QSR Brands India, Royal China, Tiffin, United Bakery & Stores, Shree Padmavati Enterprises and Hotel Purandar Vilas for alleged breaches of food-safety regulations.

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Over 50,000 kg of food products seized

The statewide drive led to the seizure of more than 50,000 kg of food products valued at ₹1.19 crore, the FDA said. In Pune, Kolhapur and Solapur, officials seized 6,366.88 kg of food worth ₹28.54 lakh. The seized items included khoa, paneer, ghee, cream, sweets, shrikhand, lassi, coconut oil, farsan, potato wafers and bhadang. Some of the products were suspected to be adulterated, substandard, unsafe or incorrectly labelled.

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The Konkan division accounted for another 23,806.90 kg of seized food products valued at about ₹39.99 lakh. These included sev, chivda, gathiya, namkeen, wafers, oils, spices, dry fruits, tea, khoa, sauces, noodles, raw milk and sweets.

Crackdown on banned food products

The FDA said it also inspected 26 establishments across the Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions to check the storage, sale and distribution of prohibited food products. "In Jalgaon, 7,749.9 kg of food products worth ₹4.28 lakh were seized, while in Nagpur division food products worth ₹32.74 lakh were seized or destroyed for unhygienic storage, adulteration, substandard quality, labelling defects and operation without a licence," it said.

In a separate statement on the action taken, the department said: "Banned stock worth ₹30.63 lakh was seized, 22 FIRs were registered, 30 people were arrested, three establishments were sealed and three vehicles worth ₹14.80 lakh were seized," as per the statement.

The department also carried out seizures of milk and dairy products at multiple locations. These included 385 kg of khoa and 19 kg of white butter in Pune, along with 909 kg of khoa and 349 kg of paneer from a dairy in Khed.

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Earlier action ahead of the festive season

The Maharashtra FDA intensified its festive-season crackdown, acting against five Mumbai establishments over alleged food adulteration, unlicensed operations and hygiene violations. Actions included seizures, licence suspensions, closure orders and legal proceedings, with the department warning of continued enforcement across Maharashtra.

On September 21, the department acted against Gurukripa Dairy Products in Malad East after it allegedly found adulterated ghee being prepared by mixing refined sunflower oil, vanaspati and branded ghee and selling it as "Pooja Ghee". Rats and cockroaches were also found. The FDA seized 2,464.05 kg of ghee, refined sunflower oil and vanaspati valued at about ₹15.15 lakh, along with two boiler machines and a khoya machine.

At Gufran Seek Corner in Versova, the FDA found the outlet was operating without a valid food licence or registration and cited deficiencies in water testing, food storage and segregation, cleanliness, pest control, and food-handler medical records. On September 22, it ordered the establishment to stop operations until it obtained a valid licence and rectified the deficiencies.

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The licence of BJRS (Gallops) Restaurant in Mahalaxmi was suspended after an inspection found blood and ketchup stains inside a refrigerator, torn raw-material packaging, grease accumulation, damaged walls, poor drainage covering, cockroaches, ants and waterlogging. The FDA also said the restaurant lacked records of annual medical examinations and vaccinations of food handlers.

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Further legal action was initiated against Dreamer Hospitality Pvt Ltd in Bandra West over alleged violations of food hygiene and health-related regulations. The licence of Mirari in Bandra West was suspended with immediate effect after the FDA said it found violations of food-safety provisions prescribed under Schedule 4. The department has appealed to consumers to report complaints related to food quality or adulteration through its toll-free number 1800222365 or the Food & Drug Grievance Portal.

Mundhe said the department would continue strict enforcement and pursue legal action against establishments involved in selling or storing expired or tampered food products, as well as food prepared or handled in unhygienic conditions.