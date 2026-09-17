Maharashtra FDA action: Nair Hospital canteen, Olympia Coffee House licences suspended

“Considering the health and safety of patients and citizens, the canteen's licence was suspended forthwith, and further legal action is underway,” the FDA said.

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Urinal found in food storage area at Olympia

The FDA also suspended the licence of Olympia Coffee House following a consumer complaint. During its inspection, officials found several serious violations, including a urinal located in the food storage area.

According to the report, the premises had unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities. Officials also found food being handled directly on the floor and the use of unclean water.

The inspection further revealed cockroach and fly infestation, while the refrigerator contained meat and blood residues. Raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was also not properly segregated.

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The FDA said damaged wooden chopping boards were being used, and food handlers were not wearing appropriate protective clothing.

Food safety training violations

The department said that out of 35 food handlers at Olympia, 34 had not undergone the mandatory food safety training. Officials also found that mandatory water testing reports and essential sanitation records were unavailable.

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The FDA said these findings constituted serious breaches of food safety and hygiene requirements and warranted regulatory action.