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Maharashtra FDA action: Nair Hospital canteen, Olympia Coffee House licences suspended

Maharashtra FDA action: Nair Hospital canteen, Olympia Coffee House licences suspended

The FDA said damaged wooden chopping boards were being used and food handlers were not wearing appropriate protective clothing

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 10:34 PM IST
Maharashtra FDA action: Nair Hospital canteen, Olympia Coffee House licences suspendedMaharashtra FDA suspends Olympia Coffee House licence after consumer complaint; Nair Hospital canteen also penalised

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of the canteen at civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central and Olympia Coffee House in Colaba following serious food safety and hygiene violations, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

The action comes as the FDA steps up inspections ahead of the festive season. The department said the Nair Hospital canteen licence was suspended with immediate effect after officials found violations that could pose risks to patients, hospital staff, and visitors.

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“Considering the health and safety of patients and citizens, the canteen's licence was suspended forthwith, and further legal action is underway,” the FDA said.

READ THIS: Improper storing, drainage: Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA team suspends licence of Cafe Mondegar in Mumbai

Urinal found in food storage area at Olympia

The FDA also suspended the licence of Olympia Coffee House following a consumer complaint. During its inspection, officials found several serious violations, including a urinal located in the food storage area.

According to the report, the premises had unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities. Officials also found food being handled directly on the floor and the use of unclean water.

The inspection further revealed cockroach and fly infestation, while the refrigerator contained meat and blood residues. Raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was also not properly segregated.

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The FDA said damaged wooden chopping boards were being used, and food handlers were not wearing appropriate protective clothing.

Food safety training violations

The department said that out of 35 food handlers at Olympia, 34 had not undergone the mandatory food safety training. Officials also found that mandatory water testing reports and essential sanitation records were unavailable.

ALSO READ: ₹11 IV set, ₹325 price tag: Tukaram Mundhe flags over 2,800% markup on medical devices' pricing

The FDA said these findings constituted serious breaches of food safety and hygiene requirements and warranted regulatory action.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 10:34 PM IST
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