MVA to win 160-165 seats: Shiv Sena (UBT)'s big claim after Maharashtra assembly elections, Nana Patole says...

A day after the voting for Maharashtra election got over, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win 160-165 seats of the total 288 assembly seats in the state. He added that the MVA will provide a stable government in the state.

He added that a MVA meeting will take place on Thursday ahead of the counting of votes on Saturday. Out of total 288 seats, the winning party needs to achieve a simple majority of 145 in the state assembly.

"We and our allies, including smaller parties like the PWP, Samajwadi Party, the Left parties are crossing the majority mark. We are winning 160-165 seats. There will be a stable government in the state. I can say it very confidently," Raut said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, on the other hand, said that the MVA government will be formed in the state under the grand old party's leadership. Citing early trends and public opinion, Patole said that most of the Congress candidates will be elected in Maharashtra.

Patole's take on the MVA forming the government in the state didn't go well with Raut. The Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP said that neither he nor anyone else will accept this.

He said: "We will sit together and decide if Nana Patole has said this and if Nana Patole has the Congress command. The Congress high command has said that if you are becoming the chief minister, then Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi should announce it."

Maharashtra election voter turnout

Maharashtra recorded an overall voter turnout of 65.11 per cent on November 20, with Gadchiroli logging the highest polling percentage at 73.68 per cent. Mumbai City reported the lowest voter turnout on the election day at 52.07 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Maharashtra election exit polls 2024

In a huge blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, exit polls for assembly elections have largely predicted a win for the ruling Mahayuti. As per Chanakya Strategies, the Mahayuti is likely to win 152-160 seats whereas the MVA is projected to get 130-133 seats.

Matrize stated the ruling alliance is expected to win 150-170 seats and the MVA could get anywhere between 110-130 seats. People's Pulse gave a clear majority to the Mahayuti, predicting 175-195 seats, and 85-112 seats to the MVA.

P-Marq, however, hinted at a tighter contest between the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The pollster estimated 137-157 seats and a 42 per cent vote share for the Mahayuti whereas it predicted 126-146 seats and a 41 per cent vote share for the MVA.

P-Marq also said that other parties are likely to secure 2-8 seats and a vote share of around 17 per cent.