'My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma...': MK Stalin comes down heavily on BJP, Shiv Sena for issuing threats against Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been at the front and centre of rising verbal attacks ever since his recently concluded US trip. And now close ally MK Stalin, chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has come to Gandhi's rescue.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Stalin, who calls Rahul Gandhi as 'brother' and the two are known to share a very close relationship, slammed the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) for their shocking remarks against Gandhi.

"Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader’s threat that @RahulGandhi ‘will meet the same fate as his grandmother,’ and a Shinde Sena MLA’s bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats," Stalin wrote.

He further remarked: "My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation. The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy."

My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 18, 2024

On Tuesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde had kicked up a storm for his shocking remarks where he said that Gandhi's tongue 'should be burnt' for his remarks about reservation that he made when addressing students at US' Georgetown University.

Bonde's remarks comes close on the heels of another shocking comment made by Shiv Sena's MLA from Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad, who even went to extent of announcing a Rs 11 lakh bounty to anyone who would 'chop off' Gandhi's tongue.

During his recent visit to the United States, Rahul Gandhi addressed students at Georgetown University, stating that the Congress would consider scrapping reservations only when "India becomes a truly fair and just society"—a condition he emphasized is far from being realized at present.



