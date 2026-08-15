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NALSAR convocation row: Bar Council chief MK Misra apologises to law students

NALSAR convocation row: Bar Council chief MK Misra apologises to law students

Faced with public outcry and sharp observations from the Supreme Court, where CJI Surya Kant noted that the convocation matter was "a dialogue between students and me," the BCI retracted the enrolment ban and dropped its proposed inquiry.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 9:45 PM IST
NALSAR convocation row: Bar Council chief MK Misra apologises to law students Mishra emphasised that students "must always remain free to express their views" and noted that law graduates are fully capable of applying independent judgment without external influence or coercion.

Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra issued an apology to law students in an Independence Day letter, following widespread backlash over the regulator's controversial directives against graduating students at Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law.

The controversy began when nearly 450 NALSAR students across cohorts submitted representations to their administration opposing the choice of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant as the chief guest for their 2026 convocation.

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Escalating the matter, the BCI issued a directive instructing state bar councils to withhold the enrolment of NALSAR's entire 2026 graduating batch as advocates, while also demanding details of the students and faculty involved in the representations.

The regulatory action triggered intense condemnation from students and alumni across National Law Universities — including NALSAR and NLSIU Bengaluru — who criticised the move as arbitrary, coercive, and an overreach of authority.

Faced with public outcry and sharp observations from the Supreme Court, where CJI Surya Kant noted that the convocation matter was "a dialogue between students and me," the BCI retracted the enrolment ban and dropped its proposed inquiry.

In a three-page letter addressed to law students, Mishra expressed regret for the anguish caused by his previous communications.

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"If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same. There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgment that the feelings and concerns of our students matter."

Mishra emphasised that students "must always remain free to express their views" and noted that law graduates are fully capable of applying independent judgment without external influence or coercion. He added that decisions regarding attendance at convocation ceremonies should rest entirely with individual students.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 9:45 PM IST
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