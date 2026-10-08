From Parinda to Welcome: Remembering Nana Patekar’s legendary cinematic journey

MUST READ: Nana Patekar dies at 75 after collapsing at his Goa home, Bollywood mourns

Nana began his acting career through theatre before entering films. He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978 and gradually built a reputation for portraying intense, layered and socially grounded characters.

Patekar developed an interest in acting through theatre and stage performances. He began participating in plays at the age of 13. His early years were marked by struggle, but theatre helped him build the discipline and expressive style that later became his trademark.

Films that defined Nana Patekar’s career

Nana Patekar’s breakthrough came with Ankush in 1986, while Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda established him as a force to reckon with. He went on to deliver acclaimed performances in Prahaar: The Final Attack, Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ghulam-E-Mustafa and Bhoot.

Advertisement

His performance in Parinda earned him the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Krantiveer, while his role in Agni Sakshi brought another National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

From intense drama to comedy

In the 2000s, Patekar continued to impress with films such as Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Shakti: The Power. He also showcased his comic timing as the lovable gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome, introducing his distinctive acting style to a new generation of viewers.

DON'T MISS: Nana Patekar dies at 75: ‘Ek machhar...’ to ‘Aa gaye meri maut...’ his 10 iconic dialogues

Marathi cinema and lasting legacy

Advertisement

Patekar also made a strong mark in Marathi cinema with Deool and Natsamrat. In the latter, he played a retired stage actor confronting ageing, family conflict and loss. He has also directed Prahaar: The Final Attack, demonstrating his abilities beyond acting.

From theatre and financial hardship to national recognition, Nana Patekar’s journey reflects persistence, versatility and a commitment to performance-driven cinema. His work continues to inspire actors and audiences across generations.